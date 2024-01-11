iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,450 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust accounts for 21.0% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned 1.55% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $17,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 96.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 219,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

