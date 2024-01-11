iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $121.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

