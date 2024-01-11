iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 53,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 54,968 shares.The stock last traded at $79.40 and had previously closed at $80.97.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a market cap of $853.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 394,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57,156 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,792,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

