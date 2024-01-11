John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in December

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

John Wood Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

