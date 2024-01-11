Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.87 Per Share (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.06. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.81 EPS.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion.
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $178.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.81. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $191.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 488,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,685,000 after buying an additional 229,350 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Featured Articles
