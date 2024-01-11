JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Position Boosted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

