Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,136 shares of company stock worth $1,416,386. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

