Kailix Advisors LLC Has $21.32 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Kailix Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Constellium comprises about 10.3% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kailix Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Constellium worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,777,000 after buying an additional 446,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after purchasing an additional 289,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 77.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 392,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,604,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,396,000 after purchasing an additional 173,548 shares during the period.

CSTM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 228,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,523. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.74. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

