Kailix Advisors LLC Has $37.60 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Kailix Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,200 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises about 18.2% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kailix Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Teck Resources worth $37,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,838,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,236. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

