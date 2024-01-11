Kailix Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. EQT makes up approximately 2.0% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 15.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,819,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.63. 3,505,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,990. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.