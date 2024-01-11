Kailix Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Kailix Advisors LLC trimmed its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy makes up approximately 19.2% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kailix Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of New Fortress Energy worth $39,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 222,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.