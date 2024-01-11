Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $25.01

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $24.43. Karooooo shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 601 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Karooooo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Karooooo Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $522.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 430.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Karooooo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

