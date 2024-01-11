KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down to $63.20

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.20, but opened at $60.84. KB Home shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 818,930 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.27.

The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

