Kenton Jarvis Acquires 29 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.06 ($190.01).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 31 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($189.67).

On Friday, November 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 39 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £153.27 ($195.37).

Shares of easyJet stock traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 518.40 ($6.61). The stock had a trading volume of 9,840,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,021. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 463.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 445.93. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,162.79%.

EZJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 415 ($5.29) to GBX 450 ($5.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.46) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 530 ($6.76).

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

