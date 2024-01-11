KeyCorp Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $475.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $455.90.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $428.28 on Monday. Mastercard has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $429.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

