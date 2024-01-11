Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.