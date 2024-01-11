Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.41

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 238066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Read More

