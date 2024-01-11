Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $25.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.73.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

KSS stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

