Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Up 5.8%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $27.94. 284,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,353,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 426,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after buying an additional 376,248 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

