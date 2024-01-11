Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.07.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LKFN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

