Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAND. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.93) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 675.33 ($8.61).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 684 ($8.72). 1,327,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.49. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.48). The company has a market cap of £5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.15, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 661.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 620.41.

In other news, insider Miles Roberts bought 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.32) per share, with a total value of £23,801.85 ($30,340.15). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs.

