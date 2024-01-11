Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,288,500 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 3,579,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 368.1 days.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
Shares of Land Securities Group stock remained flat at $8.68 during trading on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.
About Land Securities Group
