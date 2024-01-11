Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,288,500 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 3,579,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 368.1 days.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of Land Securities Group stock remained flat at $8.68 during trading on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

