Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Down 65.7% in December

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the December 15th total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lantern Pharma Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:LTRN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.01. 5,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,502. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $499,997.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

