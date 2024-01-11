LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of LCI Industries worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $121.00. 18,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $97.43 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.49%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

