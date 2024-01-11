Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

