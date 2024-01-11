Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 81.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 192,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,536,000 after buying an additional 85,991 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $11,868,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $672.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $619.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

