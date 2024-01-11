Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $162.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

