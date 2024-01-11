Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,577 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.