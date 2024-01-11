Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,150 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.18% of Tejon Ranch worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth $1,255,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,030 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRC stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.31 million, a P/E ratio of 117.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 0.77%. Research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.