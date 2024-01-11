Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $144.09 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

