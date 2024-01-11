Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

