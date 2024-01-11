Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Lennar has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennar to earn $15.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $153.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 236.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 397,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.