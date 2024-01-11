Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 4.6%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. 734,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,226,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LESL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. Leslie’s’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

