Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

