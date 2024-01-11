Libra Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Libra Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.44. 862,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.