Libra Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Libra Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,736 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.1% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 761,354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 639,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after buying an additional 639,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after buying an additional 632,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,051,000 after buying an additional 587,392 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 867,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,248. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

