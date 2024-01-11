Libra Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Libra Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.25. 367,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

