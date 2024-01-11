Libra Wealth LLC Has $11.63 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Libra Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.4% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,901. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

