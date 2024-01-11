Libra Wealth LLC Has $12.82 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Libra Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.1% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,136,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,734,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

