Libra Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Libra Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

