Libra Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Libra Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $435.99. 3,051,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.57. The firm has a market cap of $348.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $439.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

