LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target Raised to $12.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

LFMD stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $215.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.33.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeMD by 41.3% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 305,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,490 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 32.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

