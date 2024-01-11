Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Trimmed by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $403.16. The stock had a trading volume of 459,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.54.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

