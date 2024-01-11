Little House Capital LLC Acquires 1,902 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CRM traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,868. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $270.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $259.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.