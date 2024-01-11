Little House Capital LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after buying an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 682,916 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $457.93. The company had a trading volume of 156,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $297.12 and a one year high of $464.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.