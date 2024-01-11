Little House Capital LLC Acquires 2,427 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 14,660,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,159,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

