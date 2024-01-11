Little House Capital LLC Acquires 778 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

IBM traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.74. 1,031,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.09. The firm has a market cap of $146.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

