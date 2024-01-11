Little House Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,638 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,128. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

