Little House Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,357 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $633.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,430. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $592.13 and a 200 day moving average of $549.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $639.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $31,272,559. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
