Little House Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,703 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.51. The company had a trading volume of 319,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,151. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

